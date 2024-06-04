Arch-Brexiteer Nigel Farage now says people are ‘allowed’ to change their minds

Nigel Farage, one of the faces of the Brexit campaign who has called people who want to rejoin the EU "remoaners", has now acknowledged that people are "allowed" to change their minds.

As the general election appraoches, Farage, who previously stated he would not be standing as an MP for the eighth time, and instead would focus on the US election, has now had a change of heart.

On Monday, he announced not only was he taking over from Richard Tice as the leader of Reform UK, but would also be standing as an MP in Clacton.

This is despite him telling The Timesback in February that Richard Tice "probably does want me [to replace him]." Before adding, "But do I want to be an MP? Do I want to spend every Friday for the next five years in Clacton?" The interviewer wrote, "his expression suggests not."

Unsurprisingly, social media was quick to find the quote after Farage's announcement.





Although perhaps predicting people would dig up his past comments, Farage attempted to cover himself by saying, "I've changed my mind. It's allowed you know, it's not always a sign of weakness. It could potentially be a sign of strength."

"So I am going to stand in this election. I'll be launching my candidacy at midday [on Tuesday] in the Essex seaside town of Clacton."

Farage's acceptance of people changing their minds has clearly not extended to those who regret Britain's decision to leave the EU. Even after Farage himself has admitted that "Brexit has failed".

But many took the opportunity to express that they've changed their mind, too.









