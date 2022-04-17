Nigel Farage is on the grift again, and this time he is flogging £1.50 tickets to see him live.

In an event called 'Farage at Large' hosted with GB News (of course) the former politician will "debate the tough subjects of the day, interview guests and host a Q&A with the audience" over a pint - or at least what the website promoting the event says,.

Tickets to the event which takes place on 28 April include a free drink, which includes a glass of wine, a pint of beer or a soft drink, so the £1.50 really stretches to new limits, and it will take place in a yet to be disclosed location in Medway, Kent.

And it is not the first time Farage has taken to flogging things to keep him in the limelight. He joined 'celebrity' messaging services Cameo and Thrillz - but it hasn't always worked out as he has been pranked on them.

And when he last had a live tour - in America in 2021 - people bought tickets to it with no intention of showing up to embarass him.

It would be a shame if something like that happened again...

