Ted Cruz made a blunder of epic proportions on The Tucker Carlson Show on Tuesday (June 17) after making comments about the conflict between Iran and Israel.

The Republican senator was grilled by Carlson on the current conflict between Iran and Israel appearing clueless on many details including the population of Iran and its ethnic split.

Carlson ridiculed Cruz saying, “You’re a senator who’s calling for the overthrow of a government, and you don’t know anything about the country.”

Later in the conversation Cruz said, “we are carrying out military strikes today,” to which Carlson pressed, “You just said ‘we’ were, this is high stakes, you’re a senator, If you’re saying the United States government is at war with Iran right now, people are listening.”

Appearing to backtrack, Cruz then said: "No, we're not bombing them. Israel is bombing them."

