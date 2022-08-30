The new prime minister is reportedly set to get a German car, despite Brexit.
The Sun reports that whoever becomes the PM, who will obviously get quite a bit of security, will next year switch to bulletproof Audi A8s after Jaguar paused production because of a fall in orders during the pandemic.
The publication reports people are unhappy with the decision, and allege one minister blamed “anti-Brexit bureaucrats hiding behind a value-for-money smokescreen” for the decision.
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
But a No10 source reportedly told the publication: “The Government Car Service only use British manufactured cars and there are no plans to move away from championing British industry.
“Any decisions on changing vehicles for ministers would be a decision for the Met and factor in any wider security concerns.”
Regardless, the Brexit irony was not lost on people who found it amusing and equally, Brexiteers got their knickers in a twist and took to social media to moan about the story:
\u201cThe British Government shouldn't be driving around in German-made cars. What signal does that send to British industry? https://t.co/l1bAifCPUl\u201d— Darren Grimes (@Darren Grimes) 1661849929
\u201cThis is ridiculous and the government should stamp on it straight away. \n@Jacob_Rees_Mogg @BorisJohnson @trussliz \nhttps://t.co/nHUPub9Bqw\u201d— Wellington (@Wellington) 1661852758
\u201cNext Prime Minister to lose iconic British-made Jaguar and instead be driven around in German Audi says The Sun. Brexiters in Gvt sound a bit cross about this. They\u2019ve really taken back control \ud83d\ude02 https://t.co/yTOLUDMfin\u201d— Naomi Smith (@Naomi Smith) 1661839817
\u201cFrom a car made by an Indian conglomerate to a car made by a German group: globalisation, on four wheels.\nThe next PM should have a @morganmotor car!\u201d— Alastair Stewart (@Alastair Stewart) 1661858866
indy100 has contacted Downing Street to comment on this story.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.