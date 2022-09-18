Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle is facing criticism for branding the Queen’s funeral on Monday as “the most important event the world will ever see”.
Speaking on the BBC political programme Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Sir Lindsay seemed to forget other key historical events such as the coronavirus pandemic and two world wars when he commented on the passing of the late monarch last week.
He said: “We should not let anything overshadow the most important event the world will ever see and that is the funeral of Her Majesty.”
So we needn’t worry about current issues like the ongoing cost of living crisis or the war in Ukraine, then, Sir Lindsay?
And thus, it wasn’t long before Twitter was flooded with tweets about the MP’s remarks, branding them “misguided” and “taking hyperbole to a whole new level”:
\u201c\u201cThe most important event the world will ever see\u201d according to the Commons Speaker on tv just now. Goodness. That\u2019s taking hyperbole to a whole new level. #bbclaurak\u201d— JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@JOHN NICOLSON M.P.) 1663493090
\u201cLindsay Hoyle says the Queens funeral is \u2018the most important event the world will ever see\u2019. This year less than 10% of MPs signed up for a scientific briefing on the facts of climate change, something scientists say could collapse civilisation. They don\u2019t care if we live or die\u201d— Matthew Todd \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Matthew Todd \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1663496296
\u201cDid Lindsay Hoyle not read harrowing accounts of the holocaust? 9/11? Mustard gas killing thousands in WW1? JFKs assassination? MLK? Nelson Mandelas incarceration? All these and more are far more significant than the death of an old lady.\u201d— David Noble FRSM \ud83d\udc99\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc77\udb40\udc6c\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc7f \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 \ud83c\udf3b\ud83d\uddff (@David Noble FRSM \ud83d\udc99\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc77\udb40\udc6c\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc7f \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 \ud83c\udf3b\ud83d\uddff) 1663499563
\u201cI like Lindsay Hoyle BUT the funeral of Her Majesty is NOT \u201cthe most important event the world will ever see\u201d\n\u201d— nazir afzal (@nazir afzal) 1663494296
\u201cSo Lindsay Hoyle says the Queen\u2019s funeral will be \u201cthe most important event the world will ever see\u201d.\nReally? Really?\u201d— Sue Moore-Holmes (@Sue Moore-Holmes) 1663490260
\u201cYes it's still early and yes it's a crowded field but 'Tit of the Day' goes to the Speaker Lindsay Hoyle \ud83c\udfc6\u201d— Sir Julie Street of Scouseland \ud83d\udc1f \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa\ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc9b\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Sir Julie Street of Scouseland \ud83d\udc1f \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa\ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc9b\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1663495950
\u201c@Zero_4 So up themselves, its becoming harder and harder to stomache...\u201d— David (@David) 1663490716
\u201c@Zero_4 Completely out of touch. Worst Speaker in my lifetime.\u201d— David (@David) 1663490716
\u201c\u201cThe. Most. Important. Event. The. World. Will. Ever. See.\u201d\n\neasy to tell he wasn\u2019t at my 50th birthday party\u201d— Dr Panti Bliss-Cabrera (@Dr Panti Bliss-Cabrera) 1663500569
Sir Lindsay’s thoughts on the Queen’s passing weren’t the only comments to be met with anger online in recent days, as BBC newsreader Clive Myrie attracted controversy for saying a statement from the prime minister on the energy crisis was “insignificant” compared to news of concern for the Queen’s health last week.
Bringing in political correspondent Damian Grammaticas to update viewers on the latest developments last Thursday, Mr Myrie said: “The news a little bit earlier on today that the doctors in Scotland were concerned about the Queen’s health coming as Liz Truss was making a rather important statement concerning the future of energy bills.
“That, of course, insignificant now, given the gravity of the situation we seem to be experiencing with Her Majesty.”
\u201cHere\u2019s BBC News Presenter Clive Myrie saying that the Energy Bills Price Crisis is "of course insignificant now" given the "gravity of the situation" regarding news of the Queen's health.\u201d— Tom D. Rogers (@Tom D. Rogers) 1662656775
The broadcaster later addressed the criticism on social media by tweeting: “Let me clear up, particularly for those who seemed to relish the suggestion that I would be INSENSITIVE enough to belittle the struggles of millions with their bills.
“I was referring to the speech Liz Truss was giving, not the CONTENTS of that speech.
“It was a poor choice of word perhaps but that’s live broadcasting. But the vitriolic ‘pile-on’ hasn’t been particularly edifying, either. But that’s Twitter for you!”
And Laura Kuenssberg’s new programme didn’t have the smoothest of starts earlier this month, when Joe Lycett went viral for his sarcastic comments about Liz Truss as a “very right wing” comedian.
The Got Your Back presenter’s antics became an instant meme, prompted a furious Daily Mail front page, led to “booming” ticket sales for his tour and angered one Tory MP from the parliament’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee.
