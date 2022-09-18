Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle is facing criticism for branding the Queen’s funeral on Monday as “the most important event the world will ever see”.

Speaking on the BBC political programme Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Sir Lindsay seemed to forget other key historical events such as the coronavirus pandemic and two world wars when he commented on the passing of the late monarch last week.

He said: “We should not let anything overshadow the most important event the world will ever see and that is the funeral of Her Majesty.”

So we needn’t worry about current issues like the ongoing cost of living crisis or the war in Ukraine, then, Sir Lindsay?

And thus, it wasn’t long before Twitter was flooded with tweets about the MP’s remarks, branding them “misguided” and “taking hyperbole to a whole new level”:

Sir Lindsay’s thoughts on the Queen’s passing weren’t the only comments to be met with anger online in recent days, as BBC newsreader Clive Myrie attracted controversy for saying a statement from the prime minister on the energy crisis was “insignificant” compared to news of concern for the Queen’s health last week.

Bringing in political correspondent Damian Grammaticas to update viewers on the latest developments last Thursday, Mr Myrie said: “The news a little bit earlier on today that the doctors in Scotland were concerned about the Queen’s health coming as Liz Truss was making a rather important statement concerning the future of energy bills.

“That, of course, insignificant now, given the gravity of the situation we seem to be experiencing with Her Majesty.”

The broadcaster later addressed the criticism on social media by tweeting: “Let me clear up, particularly for those who seemed to relish the suggestion that I would be INSENSITIVE enough to belittle the struggles of millions with their bills.

“I was referring to the speech Liz Truss was giving, not the CONTENTS of that speech.

“It was a poor choice of word perhaps but that’s live broadcasting. But the vitriolic ‘pile-on’ hasn’t been particularly edifying, either. But that’s Twitter for you!”

And Laura Kuenssberg’s new programme didn’t have the smoothest of starts earlier this month, when Joe Lycett went viral for his sarcastic comments about Liz Truss as a “very right wing” comedian.

The Got Your Back presenter’s antics became an instant meme, prompted a furious Daily Mail front page, led to “booming” ticket sales for his tour and angered one Tory MP from the parliament’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee.

