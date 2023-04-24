In case it wasn’t obvious when they decided to go after drag shows while still preaching their first amendment rights, Republicans take the issue of censorship very seriously – so much so, that one of them believes electric cars will soon pose a censorship risk.

Yes, really.

David Barker, a member of the Board of Regents overseeing universities in Iowa and of the state’s Republican Party, made the remarks at an event held by the conservative Faith and Freedom Coalition.

Drawing comparisons to fears around income tax “a hundred years ago”, Mr Barker warned the left today “has bigger plans”.

“Digital currency that would track and analyse every transaction and block transactions the government disapprove of; that Siri speaker that you’ve seen in people’s houses will lead to AI assistants that advise our children as they grow up, and as adults.

“In the cloud, controlled by government and corporations that answer to government, these systems have the potential to control us.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“Today, they censor social media, but someday, when you tell your electric car to take you to church, it might say, ‘I’m afraid I can’t do that’ if your church is on the wrong list,” he claimed.

The unusual remarks from Mr Barker have since been ridiculed online:

And if they’re not trying to censor drag shows or worrying about electric cars, then Republicans are complaining about a beer company partnering with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Except they can’t even boycott correctly, as it was reported Republicans are quietly ditching plans to stop buying Bud Light after learning the beer’s parent company Anheuser-Busch is a generous GOP donor.

One Republican representative, Dan Crenshaw, decided to film himself with no Bud Light in his fridge in support of the “boycott” – only for people to point out Anheuser-Busch also own the Karbach beer brand he had instead.

Tragic.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.