Jon Stewart takes down anti-drag queen senator with a single question

Jon Stewart is being praised for his takedown of an anti-drag, pro-gun senator with just one simple question.

Stewart was interviewing Oklahoma's Nathan Dahm, who is proposing looser gun control, to encourage more people to own them.

“You want to ban drag show readings to children. Why?”, he says, as the pair get into a debate.

“The government does have a responsibility to protect …children", Dahm responds, to which Stewart claps back: "What’s the leading cause of death among children in this country? And I’m gonna give you a hint: it’s not drag show readings."

