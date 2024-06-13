Richard Osman explains why the general election debates are so boring

Richard Osman has broken down the issues with the general election debates involving Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer, explaining why they’re so boring.

The presenter, author and producer spoke on his The Rest Is Entertainment podcast alongside co-host Marina Hyde.

Pinpointing the reason that the debates between the pair ended up being a dull watch, Osman spoke about both leaders’ lack of charisma.

“It was a very, very boring piece of television, by design really. There’s nothing there, is there? Neither of their strength is an on-screen performer,” Osman said.

Jonathan Hordle - ITV via Getty Images

Osman also said that he had a chance meeting with the producer of the leaders debate while filming his BBC show House of Games – saying that he thought to himself “I wouldn’t want your job today”.

Discussing the predicament that the producer is in, he said: “You’re working with two bits of talent, who, if you were making a TV show, you would not work with. You’ve got nothing, really.”

The Sky News debate took place on Wednesday night (June 12), and a snap poll of viewers saw Sunak lose to Starmer by almost two to one.

Osman bemoaned the lack of charisma in both politicians Joe Maher/Getty Images

According to the YouGov survey of 1,864 voters who watched the two take questions in Grimsby, 64 per cent named Starmer as the winner and 36 per cent Sunak.

The debate, hosted by journalist and presenter Beth Rigby, saw Starmer pledge to make wealth creation the “number one priority” should he win the general election as the Labour Party.

Meanwhile, leaked posts from a Tory members-only Facebook group have revealed the deep discontent in Rishi Sunak’s Sky News debate performance on Wednesday evening.

