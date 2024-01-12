Stop the War calls for Rishi Sunak to resign over Houthi strikes statement

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is being subjected to criticism over a statement he put out to alert the UK public that the country had carried out strikes in Yemen, with campaign group Stop the War calling for him to resign.

The UK, along with the United States, carried out an overnight operation to strike at Houthi rebels in Yemen, using aircraft, ships and submarines early on Friday (January 12).

Sunak argues that his strikes were ordered to prevent Houthi militia "destabilise shipping" in the Red Sea.

"The Royal Air Force has carried out targeted strikes against military facilities used by Houthi rebels in Yemen," said Sunak in a Government statement.

"In recent months, the Houthi militia have carried out a series of dangerous and destabilising attacks against commercial shipping in the Red Sea, threatening UK and other international ships, causing major disruption to a vital trade route and driving up commodity prices. Their reckless actions are risking lives at sea and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

"Despite the repeated warnings from the international community, the Houthis have continued to carry out attacks in the Red Sea, including against UK and US warships just this week.

"This cannot stand. The United Kingdom will always stand up for freedom of navigation and the free flow of trade. We have therefore taken limited, necessary and proportionate action in self-defence, alongside the United States with non-operational support from the Netherlands, Canada and Bahrain against targets tied to these attacks, to degrade Houthi military capabilities and protect global shipping.

"The Royal Navy continues to patrol the Red Sea as part of the multinational Operation Prosperity Guardian to deter further Houthi aggression, and we urge them to cease their attacks and take steps to de-escalate."

According to The Independent, the strikes by the UK & US have killed at least five people, wounding six. Houthi rebels have promised retribution, saying that the joint strikes 'will not go unpunished'.

On the domestic front, Sunak faces strong opposition. Swathes of the public have taken umbrage with his words, taking aim at Sunak's lack of a 'mandate' as an 'unelected PM'. This includes the Stop The War Group who said that the strikes against Houthi rebels were an 'unjustified, undemocratic act of violence by an unelected Prime Minister. Resign.'

Others also took a moment to criticise the strike actions.





As for the Opposition in Government, Keir Starmer has already told BBC Breakfast that he is in support of the strikes.





