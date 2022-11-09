Ron DeSantis is shaping up to be a potentially powerful candidate in the 2024 presidential election - and chants from supporters on midterm Election Night prove it.

DeSantis, 44, was declared the projected winner of Florida's governor race moments after polls closed Tuesday night.

The Florida governor took to the stage to deliver a victory speech to supporters and was met with a surprising chant.

Don't miss the big storylines of election night by clicking here.

"Freedom is here to say," DeSantis passionately told the crowd of people.

After a roaring applause, supporters began chanting "two more years!" leaving DeSantis on stage smiling.

Typically, a Florida governor would hold their position for four years. But with the 2024 presidential election on DeSantis's heels, it's possible he will resign to run for president.

From the "two more years" chant it's clear where his supporters would like to see him in two years.

The support for DeSantis is likely a nerving reminder to Trump that he may be facing tough competition should he choose to run for re-election.

Although neither Trump nor DeSantis have announced their campaign for president in 2024, it is widely thought the two will run.

Already, Trump has begun bashing his fellow candidate by calling him "Ron DeSanctimonious”.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.