Trump supporter Roseanne Barr accused of ‘mocking rape victims’ in ‘disgusting’ video

Comedian Roseanne Barr, who has previously sparked criticism for comments about the Holocaust, has now found herself condemned by social media users for appearing to joke about the journalist E. Jean Carroll by claiming US President Joe Biden “raped” her.

As a reminder, former Potus Donald Trump was found by a jury to be liable for sexual assault and defamation back in May, in a case which saw the Republican ordered to pay Carroll almost $5 million in damages.

In her 2019 book, What Do We Need Men For?, Carroll alleged Trump pushed her into a dressing room in Bergdorf Goodman and raped her.

Trump has denied the accusation, telling The Hill in the same year: “I’ll say it with great respect: Number one, she’s not my type. Number two, it never happened. It never happened, OK?”

Now, taking aim at Carroll’s claims, Barr posted a video to Twitter/X on Tuesday in which she appears distressed in a shop, with her son asking if she’s alright.

Barr replies: “No, I’m not OK, because I just had a horrible flashback, a horrible memory. Right now, I realised that 26 years ago, Joe Biden raped me right here in that dressing room in the shoe department where I went and changed my shoes.

“He raped me in here. Joe Biden, he raped me right here, in the shoe department at Bergdorf-Goodman.”

She captioned the video with hashtags including #BelieveAllWomen and #MeShoe – the latter appearing to be a reference to the #MeToo movement which has drawn attention to sexual abuse and violence against women, with a landmark moment in the campaign being the sentencing of disgraced Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein to 23 years in prison back in 2020.

Weinstein launched an appeal against the conviction on two counts – one count of criminal sex act and one count of third degree rape – in February this year.

As Barr was slammed for the video, the actor responded to tweets insisting she would “never make fun of someone who was raped” and “would never insult a sexual assault victim”.

“I was talking about E. Jean Carroll,” she wrote.

Even so, social media users have called for Barr to receive professional help, and urged Biden to launch a defamation lawsuit over the video:

Barr has since doubled down on her comments, quote tweeting a post about her trending on Twitter/X and writing: “Art should be dangerous and thought-provoking. Glad to see it!

“Especially under a fascist establishment.”

