Roseanne Barr slammed for 'sarcastic' comment about the Holocaust

Roseanne Barr is facing major criticism after making a 'sarcastic' comment on a podcast relating to the Holocaust - but no one is seeing the funny side.

Despite Barr being Jewish herself, listeners of the This Past Weekend podcast found the remarks in relation to political propaganda distasteful.

"The truth is that Biden got 81 million votes by winning 36 counties. And that is just incredible. It really, really is", she began.

Barr then continued: “And that is the truth. And nobody died in the Holocaust, either. That’s the truth. It should happen. Six million Jews should die right now ’cause they cause all the problems in the world. But it never happened."

