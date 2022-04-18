A Tory minister was left stumped when asked if Jesus would have been sent to Rwanda under the government's new controversial immigration policy.
Last week, the home secretary Priti Patel announced plans to send asylum seekers thousands of miles away to the African nation where they can apply to settle in the UK.
The plan has been met with backlash from Labour leader Keir Starmer who described the policy as "unworkable" while the UN's refugee agency has said the scheme is an "egregious breach of international and refugee law."
Energy minister, Greg Hands appeared on Good Morning Britain to defend the policy where presenters Kate Garraway and Adil Ray put him in the hot seat by noting criticism from a religious leader.
Garraway began her line of questioning by referring to a comment made by the Archbishop of Canterbury who described the government's refugee plan as "ungodly," and asked Hands what he thought.
"Well, my view is that tough action is needed," he replied. "Last year 28,500 people crossed the Channel illegally as migrants, 27 people died in that process. The people smugglers are really the winners out of all this and the government has rightly said enough is enough, we need a new solution."
Kate Garraway - The Archbishop of Canterbury said the Rwanda policy was ungodly.. what's your view? \n\nGreg Hands - Sending people to Rwanda is the right policy\n\nAdil Ray - Jesus was a refugee.. & if he arrived in the UK today he would be sent to Rwanda under Patel's scheme\n\n#GMBpic.twitter.com/5CZN2CEMpS— Haggis_UK \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa (@Haggis_UK \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa) 1650267614
He described the controversial policy as "innovative" and added that "critics ought to show us what they think their alternative is."
At this point, Ray chimed in and continued with a religious-related question which noted it was the Easter holidays and referenced Christ.
"Mr Hands, here we are celebrating Easter this weekend, the life and times of Jesus Christ, who was himself a refugee," he noted.
"Under this scheme, your government’s scheme, if he arrived in the UK today, Jesus will be sent to Rwanda. Is that right? Would you send Jesus to Rwanda?"
The question elicited a laugh from Hands who then replied: ‘Look we can debate the Easter story and what happened to Jesus-"
To which Ray injected and told the minister that "it's a simple question."
As Hands tried to outline the government's policy again, Ray slammed him for "not answering the question."
"I’m sorry, I think it’s a ludicrous question," Hands replied.
"We’re 2000 years later and over 28,000 people have made an illegal journey from France to the UK, between two entirely safe countries, 27 people have died. It’s 2000 years after the Easter story," Hands said.
After this tense exchange, Ray moved on to a different question but viewers at home were still discussing the Easter/Jesus themed questions put to Hands - and there were some mixed reactions.
Some people were not impressed with Ray's Jesus question and criticised him on Twitter for it.
"Would you have sent Jesus to Rwanda?", ridiculous questioning on @GMB today! #gmb— Andrew Poyntz-Roberts (@Andrew Poyntz-Roberts) 1650266624
Interviewer asked MP if they would send Jesus to Rwanda. Is he for real— Trezzz (@Trezzz) 1650268267
Would you send Jesus to Rwanda! What a ridiculous question. This interviewer is an idiot! Both interviewers are shouting aggressively. Why should I watch this rubbish! #gmb— PepperPot (@PepperPot) 1650266809
@GMB basement floor again from Adil Ray. Using Jesus as an example for a refugee. comedy— Only fools and Premier League (@Only fools and Premier League) 1650266630
Adil Ray saying that if Jesus was alive he would have been sent to Rwanda is a bloody awful comparison where does this moron get his stupid comments from #GMB— \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 /// James Kent \\\ \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f (@\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 /// James Kent \\\ \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f) 1650266652
While on the other hand, with were others who praised Ray for using the religious example when questioning the Tory minister.
Adil Ray absolutely brilliant! Not letting Greg Hands off the hook. Are all these politicians inserted with a chip, where they just come out with the same spiel & don\u2019t answer the question asked! Diabolical answers. What is a safe route then for these people? No answer.— \ud835\udcd2\ud835\udcf1\ud835\udcea\ud835\udcfb\ud835\udcf5\ud835\udcf8\ud835\udcfd\ud835\udcfd\ud835\udcee (@\ud835\udcd2\ud835\udcf1\ud835\udcea\ud835\udcfb\ud835\udcf5\ud835\udcf8\ud835\udcfd\ud835\udcfd\ud835\udcee) 1650267290
Well done @adilray and Kate, Greg Hands unable and unwilling to answer even the most basic questions, we need more media to tell the truth about 'safe passages' there's a lot of misconception out there which seems to fuel the hate towards refugees.— Rose of the Anne (@Rose of the Anne) 1650267603
#GMB @adilray Refreshing and brilliant to listen to Adil Ray saying what all anti-racists, humanitarians and decent people want to say to heartless tories this morning #RefugeesWelcome #NoDeportations— Karen Lesley (@Karen Lesley) 1650267160
Adil Ray pointing out that Jesus was a refugee. Something the gammonista patently are not aware of. Not surprised— \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc63\udb40\udc74\udb40\udc7f Wee Jax \ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddf9 (@\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc63\udb40\udc74\udb40\udc7f Wee Jax \ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddf9) 1650268490
Appreciate Adil\u2019s @adilray impassioned questioning, pressing the minister to answer the question posed and not the one he\u2019d like to answer. Keep at it!!— meg \ud83d\udc99\ud83c\udff4\u200d\u2620\ufe0f (@meg \ud83d\udc99\ud83c\udff4\u200d\u2620\ufe0f) 1650267219
During his Easter Sunday sermon at Canterbury Cathedral, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby said there are "serious ethical questions about sending asylum seekers overseas".
