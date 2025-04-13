As the US continues to deal with the economic fallout of President Donald Trump announcing, and then pausing, tariffs on global trade, Democrats Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared in Los Angeles on Saturday as part of the former’s ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ tour.

AOC, who this week called for a ban on insider trading in Congress, accused Trump of “lying and manipulating the stock markets”.

She told the crowd: “[The tariff scheme] was about hurting retirees and everyday people in the sell-off, so Trump could quietly enrich his friends who he nudged to buy the dip before reversing it all in the morning.

“He is, at best, making himself, the billionaires who back him, and the members of Congress who trade with him, not you, not me, not the people.”

On Wednesday, before announcing a 90-day pause on most tariffs which sent stock prices soaring, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to tell his followers it was a “great time to buy”, which many have claimed was a “hint” from the president to “buy the dip”.

Meanwhile Sanders, who also spoke at the Coachella music and arts festival later the same day, took aim at Trump adviser and Doge boss Elon Musk during his address to the crowd of 36,000 (according to Sanders’ team) in LA.

Referencing the Twitter/X owner sharing a video of his repeated warnings of the US heading towards an oligarchy over three decades, Sanders said: “I’m no longer talking about how we’re moving to oligarchy; I’m talking about how we are living today in an oligarchic form of society.”

But that’s not all, as conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren found herself ridiculed on social media as she tried to rubbish reports of tens of thousands of people turning up to support AOC and Sanders.

Responding to Anna Bahr, Sanders’ comms director, writing on Twitter/X that the LA rally on Saturday was the ‘biggest ever’, Lahren replied: “Imagine if all those people got jobs.”

Except, many people were quick to point out that the event was taking place at the weekend:

Another noted that while Sanders’ rally was on a Saturday, the infamous January 6 insurrection occurred on a Wednesday:

And a third compared Republicans’ reactions to crowd sizes at Trump rallies compared to those held by Democrats:

Oh dear.

