Ex-Trump press secretary promotes new book - with unfortunate typos on the cover

Republican and former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been promoting a new book online, but despite promising “clarity” on its front cover, a number of apparent typos in the photo has meant some of the text isn’t clear at all.

The Arkansas governor, who served in Donald Trump’s first administration between 2017 and 2019, shared a photo of her holding up a copy of her book to X/Twitter and wrote: “My faith doesn’t just influence me – it defines me. My new book UNAPOLOGETIC is about how our identity in Christ and Christ alone is the only firm foundation for our future.”

The book’s cover shows a photo of Sanders alongside the words: “Clarity and Conviction in a World Gone Crazy.”

But that’s where fellow users spotted a problem, as it appears to show garbled text underneath her name, ‘clarity’ is spelled ‘clerity’, and a backwards ‘3’ looks to have replaced the ‘z’ in ‘crazy’.

Awkward.

“Nothing about these people is real,” wrote MeidasTouch:

Writer Cassandra MacDonald tweeted: “Those aren’t even real words on the cover”:

Progressive political commentator Luke Beasley asked: “Lol, did you check the words on the cover?”:

And Majid Padellan, known online as Brooklyn Dad Defiant, commented: “That’s some ‘Cra€y’ work as a Governor to AI the cover of your own book and not even proof it for errors, knowing how notoriously bad AI is with basic words. It’s a good thing she’s offering some ‘clerity’ on the topic”:

While the cover text in Sanders' photo appears to be erroneous, listings on Amazon and Macmillan Publishers show a cover without any mistakes.

Sanders’ office has been approached by indy100 for comment.

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