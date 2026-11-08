James Talerico delights SNL fans with surprise cold open appearance

The Republican Party’s catastrophic defeat in the midterms earlier this week received the Saturday Night Live treatment on… well… Saturday, as the show’s cold open featured Kenan Thompson and Sarah Sherman as Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer celebrating the Democrats’ victory – with an unexpected guest appearance from senator-elect James Talarico.

Talarico beat Texas attorney general Ken Paxton to flip the seat to the Democrats. It was the first time his party won a US Senate seat in the state since 1988.

Interrupting James Austin Johnson’s Trump at the end of the cold open, after he referred to him as “Talafreako”, Talarico said: “That’s senator Talafreako.

“Hi, I’m James Talarico, the guy who’s been texting you every day, asking for $5.

“But I think, Mr President, if we can move together, we can make life better for everyday Americans. It’s clear people want something new, they want something different – I’m talking, of course, about SNL’s cold opens.

“How many of these Trump freezes are they going to do?”

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Johnson’s Trump replied: “Infinity.”

Talarico then continued: “Well, in that case, there’s only one thing left to say: live from New York, it’s Saturday night!”

The guest appearance delighted both the studio audience and those online, with political commentator Brian Krassenstein tweeting: “This is GOLD!”:

His brother Ed Krassenstein wrote: “This is absolutely amazing”:

Buzzfeed’s Spencer Althouse said: “omg James Talarico just made a surprise appearance on SNL, and the audience went WILD”:

“Crowd ERUPTS as Senator-elect James Talarico makes a surprise cameo on tonight’s SNL,” tweeted MeidasTouch:

Political commentator Majid Padellan, known online as Brooklyn Dad Defiant, wrote: “Holy s***, James Talarico was in the SNL cold open! Thunderous applause!”:

And content creator Harry Sisson said: “The American people love Talarico and the new wave of Democrats coming into power!”:

Count Binface on Saturday Night Live UK, anyone?

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