Shaun Bailey accused of sexist comments about Carol Vorderman on GB News

Shaun Bailey, the failed London mayoral candidate who attended a lockdown-breaking “jingle and mingle” party in December 2020, has become embroiled in a “sexism” row over comments made about broadcaster Carol Vorderman on GB News.

The remarks were made on 28 December, during a discussion about Vorderman’s clash with Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer, which saw the latter claim the ex-Countdown star had a “s*** lonely life”.

Lord Bailey said of Vorderman during an appearance on GB News: “On the one hand, she’s got all that stuff, you know, she’s a serious political commentator, then if you look at her Instagram, you see pictures of her bums and her boobs, so what is it?

“So what is it, here? She can’t be both.”

Vorderman hit back at the comments made on GB News GB News/Getty Images

It was the latest spat surrounding Mercer and Vorderman, after the MP’s wife, Felicity Cornelius-Mercer, previously branded the critic an “attack dog” who is “inciting hate”.

Just a tad hypercritical, there.

Vorderman responded to Lord Bailey’s remarks on Twitter/X on Wednesday, branding the Tory peer a “misogynist” and “the jingle and mingle apologist”.

She continued: “So Shaun thinks that women who wear lycra in the gym shouldn’t be allowed a political opinion… or I assume a vote!

“Failed mayoral candidate #SexistShaun was made a lord last year. Yet another Tory honour for dishonour.”

Other tweeters also slammed Lord Bailey for the comments, leading to #SexistShaun being the top UK trend on the platform:

It’s not the first time that GB News has faced sexism accusations, as Reclaim Party leader Laurence Fox was sacked from the channel late last year when he said “who would want to shag that” in personal remarks about PoliticsJOE reporter Ava Evans.



Host Dan Wootton was suspended after failing to challenge Fox on the comments, and Calvin Robinson was sacked for supporting Wootton online.

Lord Bailey, who has not responded publicly to the criticism, has been approached by indy100 for comment.

