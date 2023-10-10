Dramatic scenes unfolded at Labour Party Conference on Tuesday, as a male protester stormed the stage in a major security breach and covered Sir Keir Starmer in glitter, just as he was about to set out what a Labour government could do if it wins next year’s general election.

As security rushed to apprehend the man – who was sporting a T-shirt with the words "People Demand Democracy" - the individual could be heard shouting that “true democracy is citizen-led”.

He continued: “Politics needs an update, we demand a people’s house. We demand a people’s house.

“We are in crisis. We are in crisis – our whole future is in jeopardy.”

Sir Keir eventually brushed off the interruption – and the glitter – and said to those applauding in the conference hall: “If he thinks that bothers me, he doesn’t know me.

“Protest or power, that’s why we changed our party.”

In clips showing the man placed in the back of a police van, the individual could be heard telling reporters: “People demand democracy.”

This just so happens to be the name of the group behind the stunt, who call for a “democratic alternative that gives the people of the UK a voice” – specifically through “proportional voting” and a “permanent citizens’ assembly made up of people from all walks of life”.

The group said in a press release on their website: “The people of the UK are more disillusioned by the state of our politics than at any time in living memory – look at the polls. After years of battling over Brexit, lockdown parties, abuse claims, crumbling public services and crashing living standards, people are sick to the back teeth of politicians – and we are furious there is no way to make our voices heard.

“We need a democratic alternative that gives the people of the UK a voice to deal with the major challenges of our time: rampant inequality, an escalating climate crisis, political corruption and on [sic].

“But what do we have instead? A Labour Party offering very little in terms of real change.”

The release also includes a comment from the anonymous protester, who said: “A House of Citizens will realign power in society, it will empower people to set the agenda, guide policies and keep politicians in check. We all need a chance for a seat at the table, we all deserve a voice in the room.

“A People’s House brings people together like a jury, and provides the time to hear from experts and scientists to decide what policy is best for everyone.

“The Labour Party has been captured, donors and lobbyists have more control over Keir Starmer than his members. A House of Citizens will force politicians to listen to people, it dismantles their relationships with the rich, it would create meaningful change in our economy and fix inequality.

“It would address the climate and ecological emergency and transform our country. It would listen to scientists and communities and unearth consensus, not profit off conflict and division.”

Tuesday’s protest at Labour Party Conference comes after People Demand Democracy wrote to both Starmer and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, calling on them to commit to holding “new national elections with a proportional voting system” and to “set up a House of Citizens within six months of getting into office”.

They added that if they do not do so by 30 September, the group will “take proportionate action”.

People Demand Democracy also noted that at last year’s Labour Party Conference, members voted in favour of proportional representation, a decision which was rejected by Sir Keir who said it was “not a priority for me”.

BBC News has since reported that a 28-year-old man from Surrey has been arrested in connection with the incident at conference.

A statement from Merseyside Police reads: “The man was detained by security at the event and handed over to the police who arrested him on suspicion of S39 assault, breach of the peace and causing public nuisance.

“He has been taken to a police station where he will be questioned by police.”

