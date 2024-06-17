Suella Braverman's cringe TikTok campaign video explained

Suella Braverman has been posting on TikTok as part of her election campaign, and it's left viewers cringing.

The former home secretary kicked off her presence on the platform earlier this month ahead of the all-important general election on July 4.

The 44-year--old - known for her controversial remarks on immigration - has been the MP for Fareham since 2015 and is seeking re-election in this seat which is now Fareham and Waterlooville.

So far, Braverman's profile @suellab has posted five TikTok's, and the most recent video has caught the attention of social media users.

Jumping on the new TikTok trend, the sound used was from a viral video where a mum woman asks her kids “Who wants to go to Four Seasons Orlando?" to which the baby's "full conscious" response of raising a pointed finger and saying "Me!" and became an internet sensation.

This sound was then remix with Ida Corr’s 2006 song, 'Let Me Think About It' to spark another viral trend.

In the 15-second clip, Braverman can be seen lip syncing: "Who wants to go to Four Seasons Orlando?" with the text above her reading: "Who's going to vote for Suella on the 4th of July?"

She then poses with her supporters who are holding up campaign signs who all say: "Me!"

As the remix plays, Braverman has her shades on as she swaggers towards the camera, with her supporters who are holding up signs in tow.

In another clip, the Tory politician's sign-holding aides move away to reveal Braverman who struts past them.

@suellab Who is voting for Suella on the 4th July? #votesuella #suellabraverman





The TikTok has found its way to X/Twitter where social media users and critics of Braverman have been mocking the campaign video.

Carol Vorderman didn't hold back, calling Braverman's TikTok the "worst promo video of the election so far."

Alastair Campbell described the clip as "beyond cringe."

















































Elsewhere, here is how the UK political parties are attempting to win the general election on TikTok.

