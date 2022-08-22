A TalkTV interview has attracted criticism for featuring a caller who said migrant boats should be "sabotaged" with drones with darts in them.

The caller named Rosemary called into a show over the weekend to talk about migration, and came up with a rather controversial "solution" to curb the number of people entering the UK.

She said: "I can't understand why, with the people coming across the channel, why on Earth don't they concentrate on sabotaging the boats?"

"A drone with a dart in it up above..." she continued and host Mike Graham (who thinks concrete grows) interjected "that's a good idea".

"Those beaches go out a mile, you can't really get drowned and they all have life jackets on," Rosemary continued.

Graham said: "I prefer the system of just sticking a knife in them while they're still on the beach."

Last year a rubber dinghy carrying 34 migrants sank in the English Channel, killing 31 people and an unborn baby.

Meanwhile, according to the latest government figures, more than 20,000 people have been detected crossing the English Channel in small boats so far this year.

After clips of the interview were posted on social media, people criticised the channel:

indy100 has approached TalkTV to comment on this story.

