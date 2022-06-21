Video

Ted Cruz admits he's a 'gamer' and spends money to unlock 'advantages'

Republican senator Ted Cruz has admitted he's quite the gamer, and even has his own strategies for getting to the top in the virtual world.

“You can buy in-game items and make your character stronger or get advantages," he said on Verdict.

"I'll sometimes buy it because it’s a lot more fun if suddenly your character has a lot of great stuff...I'll spend 20 bucks for a treasure chest full of great coins."

He's previously admitted being a fan of classics such as Space Invaders, and Centipede.

