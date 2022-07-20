AOC detained outside Supreme Court for standing up for abortion rights

A group of 16 lawmakers including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez were arrested on Tuesday (19 July) protesting for abortion rights outside the Supreme Court.

Others detained included Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, Andy Levin, and Cori Bush.

It's thought the group blocked off traffic, and were out to fight against the recent overturning of Roe v Wade, which has seen abortion become an illegal and dangerous healthcare path for many women in America.

A representative for AOC tweeted the video of her in the arms of police, along with '#AbortionRightsAreHumanRights' in the caption.

