Theo Von hits back at Trump’s White House: 'I didn't approve this'

Theo Von has called out the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for using a clip of his in a social media post boasting about how many people they've deported under the Trump administration.

In the video, the comedian and podcaster can be heard saying, "Heard you got deported, dude. Bye," as stats then appear claiming there have been 2 million deportations in 250 days (1.6 million self-deported, and 400,000 deportations).

A snippet from Trump's recent UN General Assembly speech is also included, where he said, "They simply stopped coming, they're not coming anymore," along with clips showing deportations, with the caption: “Bye.”

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Von directly responded to the video, where he made his stance on immigration clearer.

"Yooo DHS I didn't approve to be used in this," he wrote.

"I know you know my address so send a check. And please take this down and please keep me out of your ‘banger’ deportation videos. When it comes to immigration my thoughts and heart are alot more nuanced than this video allows. Bye!"

Previously, Von interviewed Trump on his podcast This Past Weekend before the 2024 presidential election, which now has 17 million views. He also attended Trump's inauguration back in January, along with other podcasters and content creators who were credited with helping Trump win the election.

As for his political views, Von told Fox News that he considers himself "pretty centrist," and also mentioned a key message from Trump's inauguration speech, "Time to put America first."

