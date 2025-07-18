Theo Von has two-word question for JD Vance after Epstein files interview resurfaces

Podcaster Theo Von has questioned JD Vance's stance on releasing the files related to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The vice president was a guest on the comedian's podcast last October during the 2024 presidential election campaign, where the topic of the Epstein files was discussed.

"Seriously, we need to release the Epstein list. That is an important thing," Vance said to Von in the snippet.

However, eight months later and the Trump administration has come under fire for not releasing more information from the Epstein files.

Earlier this month, a memo was released by the Justice Department and the FBI stating that Epstein’s death in his jail cell was suicide, and added that there was no evidence of a client list.

This has angered conservative commentators and Trump's MAGA base, who have called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to be fired, but Trump defended Bondi in a long Truth Social rant where he also expressed his annoyance at the attention the Epstein files are getting and that “people are still talking about this creep”.

As the calls for the Trump administration to release more information get louder, Von himself reshared the clip from his podcast on X, formerly Twitter, to call out Vance, asking him, "Yeah what changed?"

This soon sparked a lot of social media reaction as some criticised Von, while others similarly continued putting pressure on the VP.

One person said, "All these podcasters/comedians who clearly supported Trump all acting shocked is funny."

Another person posted, "Lol nothing changed yall just believed them."





"Yeah what changed," another person asked Vance underneath a recent post of his, referring back to Von's comment.

Someone else similarly asked under Vance's post, "What changed bruh?" echoing Von's sentiment.

Elsewhere, Vance attends Disneyland, owned by company he previously called 'woke', and Donald Trump tries to claim Obama, Comey, and Biden made up the Epstein files.

