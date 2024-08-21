Donald Trump learning about cocaine called 'the funniest thing you'll see all year'

Theo Von interviewed Donald Trump, and the conversation took an interesting turn when the comedian taught the former president about cocaine.

During an episode of Von's podcast This Past Weekend,where Trump - who has previously claimed he's never drank alcohol or taken drugs - quizzed Von about his previous cocaine use.

The 78-year-old Republican nominee asked the podcast host whether he has taken any other drugs, Von replied: “No, I would just do cocaine. That was really, yeah. So not just, yeah…”



“That’s down and dirty, right?” Trump asked.

“Yeah. And this is, yeah, this, I mean, it was, yeah,” Von replied.

To which Trump asked if he still does the drug and Von confirmed that he no longer takes the substance.

When asked by Trump if it was "too much to handle" Von explained: “Some of the stuff started to get a real rattle in it too. I don’t know where we were even getting it from in this country, but yeah, it started to make me feel like I was a mechanic or something.”



The questions kept coming from Trump who then asked: “So the thing you go back to then is alcohol for the most part?”

The comedian continued: “Right, yeah, but what I want probably is cocaine, but I know that if I have a drink, then it’ll give me, it’ll be like, okay, well, I had a drink, then I can do this.

Curious to know even more about the drug, Trump followed up with another question: “Is cocaine a stronger up?”

“Yeah. So you’re way up with cocaine more than anything else you can think of. Cocaine will turn you into a damn owl, homie. You know what I’m saying? You’ll be out on your own porch. You’ll be your own street lamp. You’re freaking…

“And is that a good feeling?” Trump queried.

The comedian then elaborated: “Well, it’s a miserable feeling, but you do it anyway, just like the guy you’re saying with the scotch.”

The clip has been making the rounds on social media, with one viral post on X, formerly Twitter calling it "the funniest thing I've seen all year."

Here are some more of the best reactions:





































The full podcast episode of Von's interview with Trump is available to watch on YouTube.

Elsewhere, Donald Trump fooled by AI images of Taylor Swift fans supporting him and the real reason Trump's suits never fit properly.

