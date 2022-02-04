It’s been a whirlwind week in Whitehall. Sue Gray’s lacklustre report was released, the prime minister attempted to link the Labour leader to a failure to prosecute Jimmy Savile, and five Number 10 aides quit.

Not to mention all those letters of no confidence that are winging their way to the chair of the 1922 Committee.

Sheesh.

So how are Tory MPs reacting? By logging on to Twitter, apparently.

A screenshot of a Tory WhatsApp conversation shared by HuffPost UK’s political editor, Kevin Schofield, showed that MPs were asked to tweet about how the prime minister “means business”.

The message read: “See Stewart’s tweet acknowledging the change promised on Monday is now underway. Please do retweet – or better still craft your own short tweet. Let’s show everyone that the PM means business.”

The tweet referenced was from Stuart Anderson, who last night said that the prime minister was making good on his promises of change.

What followed was a raft of bizarrely familiar tweets from Tory MPs, including Michael Fabricant, Joy Morrissey, and Brendan Clarke-Smith.

But people didn’t buy it at all.

BBC journalist Nick Robinson wrote: “When your Head of Policy quits in protest at what you’ve said & your Chancellor refuses to back your words & 3 key aides resign that means many things. One thing it really does not show is that ‘the PM means business’”.

The tweets were roundly roasted by Twitter:

It’s less Operation Save Big Dog and more “okay, copy my homework. But change it a bit so it’s not obvious”.

Or maybe they’re being reminded of the party line by being made to literally write lines like naughty kids in school.

Either way, it’s a shoddy show.

