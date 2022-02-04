It’s been a whirlwind week in Whitehall. Sue Gray’s lacklustre report was released, the prime minister attempted to link the Labour leader to a failure to prosecute Jimmy Savile, and five Number 10 aides quit.
Not to mention all those letters of no confidence that are winging their way to the chair of the 1922 Committee.
Sheesh.
So how are Tory MPs reacting? By logging on to Twitter, apparently.
A screenshot of a Tory WhatsApp conversation shared by HuffPost UK’s political editor, Kevin Schofield, showed that MPs were asked to tweet about how the prime minister “means business”.
The message read: “See Stewart’s tweet acknowledging the change promised on Monday is now underway. Please do retweet – or better still craft your own short tweet. Let’s show everyone that the PM means business.”
The line being pushed by pro-Boris Johnson Tory MPs on WhatsApp tonight.pic.twitter.com/jYkwYxHlft— Kevin Schofield (@Kevin Schofield) 1643920720
The tweet referenced was from Stuart Anderson, who last night said that the prime minister was making good on his promises of change.
On Monday @BorisJohnson promised MPs change. \n\nTonight we see that change starting to happen and I welcome this quick action by the Prime Minster— Stuart Anderson MP (@Stuart Anderson MP) 1643919582
What followed was a raft of bizarrely familiar tweets from Tory MPs, including Michael Fabricant, Joy Morrissey, and Brendan Clarke-Smith.
The PM promised changes to the No10 operation at the 1922 on Monday, and it\u2019s good to see action is now swiftly being taken.— Michael Fabricant \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 (@Michael Fabricant \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7) 1643920195
The PM promised changes to the No10 operation earlier this week, glad to see him delivering tonight.— Joy Morrissey MP (@Joy Morrissey MP) 1643919890
The PM is taking swift action to shake things up and whilst others continue to dwell on their own priorities, we are getting on with it and focusing on the priorities of the people we represent. Building a strong team is vital to that and great to see this is happening so quicklyhttps://twitter.com/christopherhope/status/1489302905152851981\u00a0\u2026— Brendan Clarke-Smith MP (@Brendan Clarke-Smith MP) 1643919900
Great to see the change that @BorisJohnson promised in @10DowningStreet being delivered.— Peter Gibson MP (@Peter Gibson MP) 1643920146
Earlier this week the PM promised the Parliamentary Party swift and decisive change at No.10 to get us back on course and focused on people's priorities - pleased to see true to his word he's delivering.\nLots of work to do, time to crack on with the day job.— Chris Clarkson MP (@Chris Clarkson MP) 1643919520
No. 10 changes in full swing. \n\nAs promised by @BorisJohnson earlier this week.https://twitter.com/guidofawkes/status/1489326611178696712\u00a0\u2026— Mark Jenkinson MP (@Mark Jenkinson MP) 1643919940
But people didn’t buy it at all.
BBC journalist Nick Robinson wrote: “When your Head of Policy quits in protest at what you’ve said & your Chancellor refuses to back your words & 3 key aides resign that means many things. One thing it really does not show is that ‘the PM means business’”.
When your Head of Policy quits in protest at what you\u2019ve said & your Chancellor refuses to back your words & 3 key aides resign that means many things. One thing it really does not show is that \u201cthe PM means business\u201dhttps://twitter.com/KevinASchofield/status/1489337562921684995\u00a0\u2026— Nick Robinson (@Nick Robinson) 1643922251
The tweets were roundly roasted by Twitter:
Who is this for? Is it just to make me laugh?pic.twitter.com/NV48wStWMp— Matt Chorley (@Matt Chorley) 1643922564
"Earlier this week the PM promised the Parliamentary Party swift and decisive change at No.10 to get us back on course and focused on people's priorities - pleased to see true to his word he's delivering." https://twitter.com/ChrisClarksonMP/status/1489332530100776960\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/lrVDhqxkP6— Mark Jenkins (@Mark Jenkins) 1643924758
If you're @Conservatives MPs tweeting that all these resignations are the PM making his promised changes then a village that's lost its idiot can claim you as theirs. It's time for the "Big Dog" to resign and follow the rats from the sinking ship.— Doug the Prop\ud83c\udfc9 (@Doug the Prop\ud83c\udfc9) 1643927313
You forgot to do the \u201cPM promised changes, great to see the shakeup\u201d tweet, Nadine\u2026https://twitter.com/nadinedorries/status/1489342705197068297\u00a0\u2026— Mike Galsworthy (@Mike Galsworthy) 1643923891
\u201cBetter still, craft your own short tweet\u201d You couldn\u2019t even manage that.— Emma Kennedy\ud83d\udc99 (@Emma Kennedy\ud83d\udc99) 1643924738
\u201cSo you need to tweet, \u2018The PM promised changes to the No10 operation\u2026\u201d https://twitter.com/mike_fabricant/status/1489335361587273732\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/WK3p5wiPvf— Paul Bloomfield (@Paul Bloomfield) 1643923738
\u201cQuick quick, don\u2019t panic! Get the servile fodder on the comms! Put something like \u2018The PM promised changes in the No10 operation earlier this week\u2019. It has to look natural, don\u2019t just copy and paste\u2026I SAID DON\u2019T COPY AND PASTE!\u201d\n#BorisJohnsonOut10 #JohnsonOut10pic.twitter.com/Dbb7KnxGZ0— Spar4 (@Spar4) 1643922800
"The PM promised changes."pic.twitter.com/SzcYAH7jPn— Devil Food Cake \ud83d\udc79\ud83c\udf82 (@Devil Food Cake \ud83d\udc79\ud83c\udf82) 1643920829
Just to prove the Tory MPs are all complicit and just follow instructions, here is what you get when you search \u201cPM promised change\u201d on Twitter. \n\nThe Tory MPs are like Stepford Wives. They fleece us and just follow a script.pic.twitter.com/pBtlAZX576— DidcotSkelly (@DidcotSkelly) 1643924230
It’s less Operation Save Big Dog and more “okay, copy my homework. But change it a bit so it’s not obvious”.
Or maybe they’re being reminded of the party line by being made to literally write lines like naughty kids in school.
Either way, it’s a shoddy show.
