Donald Trump called climate change a "hoax" and said that it didn't exist in the 1920s, and put the whole crisis down to "a thing called weather."

Speaking in a phone-in interview on Fox Business' Varney & Company Monday with host Stuart Varney, the former US president was asked for his opinion on energy where he went on to blame the Biden administration for not increasing oil production within the country.

Trump said that "nobody's more into the climate than I am" and added: "this is a climate hoax what they [the left] do."

"A hoax?" Varney asked. "Explain that, a hoax? It's a total hoax from beginning to end do you think?"

"Well the Green New Deal is a hoax and created by somebody I don't even think took a course in the environment-" Trump replied.

"-But what about climate change?" Varney pressed and questioned Trump if he believes the climate is changing because of human activity.

“In my opinion, you have a thing called weather, and you go up and you go down. If you look into the 1920s they were talking about global freezing,” Trump said.

“In other words, the globe was going to freeze, and then they go ‘global warming’, then they couldn’t use that because the temperatures were actually quite cool, and many different things so that now they just talk about climate change. The climate has always been changing," he added.

Although global average temperatures did cool by about 0.2°C after 1940 and remained low until 1970, scientists had overestimated the cooling effect of aerosol pollution and underestimated the effect of CO2, meaning warming was more likely than cooling in the long run, according to New Scientist.

So climate change is down to human activity, not the weather.

Climate change wasn't the only topic on the agenda during Trump's interview, and spoke about the Russian invasion into Ukraine, claiming that Putin is “constantly using the n-word”, as in “nuclear” and said the Russian invasion wouldn’t have happened if he was still in the White House.

Trump also mentioned the 2024 election which he has hinted he's considering running for and believes the next election will be decided based on the 2020 election.

“I actually think it is good for me,” Trump said, “I think if we don’t put out all of the crooked things we know what they are, that you won’t win in ’22 and you won’t win in ’24 if we don’t get to it.”

