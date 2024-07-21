It was the whole reason why the Reform UK leader wasn’t in the House of Commons debating the King’s Speech and representing his Clacton constituents, but it turns out Nigel Farage’s trip to America to support Donald Trump may not have resulted with him actually meeting the Republican presidential candidate he considers a friend.

After the former US president survived an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania last week, the new MP told GB News he was going to fly across the pond to support Trump at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee – where the businessman formally accepted the GOP’s nomination and announced J D Vance as his vice-presidential running mate.

Speaking to Tom Harwood on Sunday, he said: “I will fly out to America this week, I will go and see my friend … I’ll listen to his acceptance speech on Thursday and I’ll do it, not just as a friend, but I’ll do it because we have to stand up to democracy.

“We have to stand up for people to be able to campaign.”

And in a brief interview with Channel 4 News on Thursday in which he gave short answers to Washington correspondent Siobhan Kennedy, Farage responded “no, I haven’t”, “yes” and “I don’t know” when he was asked if he had seen Trump, if he was going to, and when the audience with the politician would be respectively.

He also defended his decision to travel to the US instead of representing Clacton voters, telling Sky News in a sarcastic remark: “You’re right, I should work eight days a week and never have a day off.”

Well, taking a holiday just over a week into a new job is fairly unusual, Nigel.

Yet despite intending to meet Trump while in the US, it seems the pair never actually had a conversation, as Farage – ever the fan of a photo opp – has not shared an image of him with the presidential candidate on social media, while Trump was filmed boarding a plane on Friday following his attendance at the RNC.

Awkward.

So of course, Twitter/X users have relished the opportunity to laugh at Farage for being snubbed by his mate:

And this isn’t the only wild story to come out of the RNC, as ex-prime minister Liz Truss was captured telling conference delegates about shower heads (yes, really), while other attendees have been spotted wearing bandages on their right ear – like the one worn by Trump after a bullet scraped the side of his head during last week’s assassination attempt – as a display of solidarity.

