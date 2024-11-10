Nikki Haley, the former US ambassador to the United Nations, paved the way for Donald Trump to secure the Republican presidential nomination earlier this year when she dropped out of the race, and now the Apprentice star has secured a shock second presidency, he’s confirmed she will not be a part of his new administration.

In a Truth Social post shared on Saturday (November 9), the president-elect wrote: “I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation.

“I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

While Pompeo served as director of the CIA and then secretary of state under Trump’s first term in office from 2017 to 2021, Haley was UN ambassador from 2017 to 2018.

She announced her resignation in October that year, at which point Trump said she had “done a fantastic job”; that the two of them will be “in constant touch”; and that she will “hopefully” return to work for his administration, “maybe in a different capacity”.

Though it seems Trump has since changed his mind, and Haley soon responded to the Truth Social post on Twitter/X.

“I was proud to work with President Trump defending America at the United Nations. I wish him, and all who serve, great success in moving us forward to a stronger, safer America over the next four years,” she wrote.

However, news that Haley won’t be part of Trump’s second administration has seen the former South Carolina governor ridiculed on social media, with many describing the rejection as “embarrassing”.

The news was announced on the same day that the Trump campaign announced the formation of the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee, an organisation which will “plan inaugural events” around the president-elect’s inauguration on January 20.

