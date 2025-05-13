Ben Shapiro has joined the growing number of commentators to hit out at Donald Trump over his decision to accept a $400 million jet from Qatari royals as a “gift”.

The US president recently confirmed he was planning to accept a luxury Boeing 747-8 aircraft from the Qatari royal family , which will be used as Air Force One (the phrase used to denote the primary presidential aircraft).

Shortly before the end of his presidency, the plane will then be transferred to Trump’s presidential library where he will get to keep the plane for himself, according to ABC News .

American conservative commentator Shapiro has now voiced his criticism of the decision. Speaking on his show, Shapiro hit out at Trump and said that there would be uproar if Joe Biden had done the same.





"Taking sacks of goodies from people who support Hamas, the Muslim Brotherhood, Al Jazeera, that's not America first…” he said.

"I think inherently it is bad. I do not think this is good. I think if we switched the names to Hunter Biden and Joe Biden, we’d all be freaking out on the Right."

Trump previously defended the decision on Truth Social, saying : “So the fact that the Defense Department is getting a GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE, of a 747 aircraft to replace the 40 year old Air Force One, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, so bothers the Crooked Democrats that they insist we pay, TOP DOLLAR, for the plane.

“Anybody can do that! The Dems are World Class Losers!!! MAGA.”

There’s been plenty of pushback to the decision – in fact, even one of his staunchest supporters, far-right MAGA activist Laura Loomer , iscritical of his decision to accept a Boeing 747 from Qatar as a “gift” to be used as the next Air Force One.

Why not read…

'Corruption in its rawest form’: Reaction as Trump defends proposed $400m 'gift' from Qatari royals

Donald Trump swore to protect the US constitution - here's all the times he's undermined it

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings