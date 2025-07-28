US president Donald Trump has been accused of 'cheating' at golf during his visit to Scotland, after a caddy was filmed walking on the green and dropping a ball behind him, as the Republican followed behind him in a golf buggy.

It's unclear if Trump then went on to hit the ball that was dropped, and what the wider context of the clip was.

Trump is currently in the UK to open a new golf course in Aberdeenshire, and has already met with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to discuss trade.

The meeting on Sunday saw him announce the "biggest deal ever made" in the form of a US-EU trade deal, with a 15 per cent tariff on goods entering America as opposed to the 30 per cent tariff previously threatened by Trump.

He's set to meet with Scotland's first minister John Swinney and UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer on Monday.

Allegations that the US president cheats at the sport - which Trump denies - were explored in Commander in Cheat, a book by writer Rick Reilly published in 2019.

Figures who have alleged that Trump cheats on the course include actor Samuel L Jackson and professional golfer Brad Faxon.

The Twitter/X account PatriotTakes shared the video and joked it showed Trump "working hard to bring down grocery prices":

Former Washington state representative Chris Vance branded Trump "a man without honor":

Another account called on those who think Trump "wins all those club championships fair and square" to watch the caddy in the video:

The Independent has approached the White House for comment.

