US president Donald Trump has once again attacked windmills and their impact on the local scenery, in what's believed to be his fourth rant on the subject this year.

In January, he claimed that they are "dangerous" and driving whales in Massachusetts "crazy"; earlier this month (4 July) he said that he has "never seen a wind farm in China", despite them being a world leader in wind energy; and on Friday (25 July) he called on Europe to "stop the windmills".

In his most recent remarks on Sunday, in the presence of European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, he told reporters in Scotland that windmills are a "con job" and "very destructive", and he repeated his claims that they were driving whales "crazy".

He said: "It ruins the landscape, it kills the birds. They are noisy ... Windmills, we're not going- it's not going to happen in the United States.

"Today, I'm playing the best course, I think, in the world, Turnberry. Even though I own it, it's probably the best course in the world, right? And I look over the horizon and I see nine windmills.

"I said, 'isn't that a shame? What a shame.'"

The president concluded by saying wind was both "the worst" and "the most expensive form of energy" and that "windmills should not be allowed" - even though he probably meant wind turbines.

The remarks were ridiculed by Republicans Against Trump on Twitter/X, with the account tweeting: "He's back on the windmills. Somebody help."

Back in 2019, Trump's golf course company was forced to pay almost £225,000 to the Scottish government after losing a legal challenge against plans for a wind farm off the coast of Aberdeenshire, near his Balmedie golf course.

Why not read...



Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.