Does Donald Trump wear a girdle?

Social media has been speculating on whether or not former President Trump wears a girdle, after a photo of the 77-year-old went viral when a lawyer pointed out what appeared to be the outline of shape wear under Trump's clothes.

On Saturday the GOP front-runner took the stage at Sneaker Con in Philidelphia to promote his latest venture: Trump sneakers.

The price for the sneakers range from $199 to $399, with the most expensive pair called the "Never Surrender High-Tops".

Their description on the website reads: "Bold, gold, and tough, just like President Trump. They're for the go-getters who don't know the word quit.

"The Never Surrender sneakers are your rally cry in shoe form. Lace-up and step out ready to conquer."

During his speech on Saturday, a crying woman was brought up on stage by Trump. She said: "My kids need you, Trump. I love this man, we need him. He's a good Christian. He's a good honest man, go out and vote for Trump."

After the moment was captured and shared online, attorney and Trump critic Ron Filipkowski shared two screenshots alleging the former President was wearing a "girdle" around his abdomen.

"You can see the outline of the top of his girdle when this woman hugs him," Filipkowski wrote.

But the internet is divided on whether or not it is a girdle.

One user asked if it may in fact be a bulletproof vest, but it looks like it is only below the waist so unlikely.

Some users even joked that it was an adult diaper.

And although it's funny to imagine Trump resorting to shape wear, the outline we can see looks more to do with the shadows in the picture than a potential girdle.

Trump has long taken issue with his appearance, and often claims that photos of him have been edited to look larger.

On February 16 he wrote on Truth Social: "The Fake News used Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) to create the picture on the top left. These are despicable people, but everyone knows that. The other pictures are me hitting Golf balls today to show the difference. Sadly, in our Country, Fake News is all you get!"

The post was accompanied by four images. The first allegedly AI-generated, whilst the other three were not.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.