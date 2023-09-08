Ann Coulter has branded Donald Trump a “gigantic p***y”, as a war of words between the right wing figures continues to mount.

The former president recently called the media personality a “stone cold loser” and said she was “hostile” after she wrote a Facebook post praising Republican presidential contender Ron DeSantis.

On his own social media platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Ann Coulter, the washed up political ‘pundit’ who predicted my win in 2016, then went unbearably crazy with her demands and wanting to be a part of everything, to the consternation of all, has gone hostile and angry with every bit of her very ‘nervous’ energy. Like many others, I just didn’t want her around – She wasn’t worth the trouble!

He added: “Page 2: Has been Ann Coulter is a Stone Cold Loser!!!”

In response, Coulter posted on X/Twitter: “Trump begged me to come to Bedminster this week. I said only if I could record a substack with him, but the GIGANTIC P***Y is too afraid of me, so instead he did this.”

Coulter was initially one of Trump’s early political supporters, and in 2016 she even authored a book: In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome.

But the relationship has turned sour. Coulter turned against the then-President when he failed to complete building a wall along the US-Mexico border.

His failure to follow through on the policy was tantamount to “betraying his voters”, she said at the time.

When Trump came into office in 2016, he vowed to build a barrier along the southern US border as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration, but the wall remains half-finished.

Coulter has repeatedly criticised Trump of late, calling him a “liar and a con man” and a “gigantic baby” who can “barely speak English”.

Despite battling four major cases, with one set to go to trial in May 2024, Trump remains odds-on favourite to gain the Republican presidential nomination.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.