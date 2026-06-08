While social media continues to talk about his major tantrum during an interview with Meet the Press, US president Donald Trump has turned his attention to the war in Iran and claimed both Iran and Israel “are looking to do an immediate CEASEFIRE” – except X/Twitter users are doubting the validity of such a statement.

Taking to his Truth Social platform on Monday, the 79-year-old wrote: “Both sides, Israel and Iran, are looking to do an immediate CEASEFIRE! Final negotiations on ‘Peace’ are proceeding, subject to ignorance or stupidity getting its way.

“The Blockade will remain in place, and in full force and effect, until a ‘Final Deal’ is reached. Things should move quickly.”

The message came just a few hours after he shared a post pleading with both sides to end the fighting.

“Israel and Iran must immediately stop ‘shooting’,” he said.

The Independent has since reported that Iran has said it has halted its attacks on Israel, after the two sides exchanged fire for the first time since a truce was agreed in April.

However, Trump’s announcement has been met with disbelief from people online, with Melanie D’Arrigo of the Campaign for New York Health writing: “It’s getting harder for Trump to manipulate markets with his war when no one takes his posts seriously and he’s obviously not in control”:

Wu Tang is for the Children tweeted that it was “comical at this point”:

Ron Filipkowski, of MeidasTouch, branded it “Trump’s weekly Monday morning pre-market post that everything is great and a deal should be done quickly with everyone happy”:

Podcaster and political commentator Brian Krassenstein said Trump was living in an alternate reality:

And former US representative David Stockman said “the needle is stuck… Big Time!”:

Trump’s latest comments on the Iran war come just days after he shared a “hilarious” eight-word definition for the word ‘ceasefire’, and hours after he denied promising “no new wars” during his presidency in the aforementioned Meet the Press interview.

The White House has been approached by indy100 for comment.

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