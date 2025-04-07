As if being accused of “skipping the honouring of American soldiers” to play some golf wasn’t bad enough, US president Donald Trump hitting the course as his reciprocal tariffs hurt the country’s economy has also angered critics.

To make matters worse, the White House also decided to issue a statement at the weekend updating people on the Republican’s golfing activities – instead of commenting on, y’know, the unfolding economic crisis.

It said on Saturday: “The President won his second round matchup of the Senior Club Championship today in Jupiter, FL, and advances to the Championship Round tomorrow.”

Trump even bragged about his success to journalists on board Air Force One on Sunday, telling them the golf tournament was “very good” because “I won”.

He added: “It’s good to win. You heard I won, right? Did you hear I won?

“I have a very low handicap.”

According to Democrat senator Adam Schiff of California, the contrast between economic hardship for Americans and Trump enjoying some golf “may end up being the most enduring image of the Trump presidency”.

He told NBC News’ Meet the Press: “People have seen their retirement savings on fire, and there he is out on the golf course – that may end up being the most enduring image of the Trump presidency, where there is the president out on a golf cart while peoples’ retirement is in flames.”

Well, it’s already left people furious:

He’s been branded a “narcissist and a sociopath” over the remarks:

And there’s calls for him to be “ousted”:

You could say folks are – rightly - ‘teed off’…

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.