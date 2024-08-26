Donald Trump has appeared to have laid the groundwork for backing out of the next presidential debate against his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris in an explosive Truth Social rant against ABC News, leading everyone to call him 'chicken'.

In a post shared late night on his social media network, he lambasted ABC for being "fake news" and went after several of their reporters and contributors after apparently watching their morning show.

Trump wrote: "I watched ABC FAKE NEWS this morning, both lightweight reporter Jonathan Carl’s(K?) ridiculous and biased interview of Tom Cotton (who was fantastic!), and their so-called Panel of Trump Haters, and I ask, why would I do the Debate against Kamala Harris on that network?

He added: "Will panelist Donna Brazil give the questions to the Marxist Candidate like she did for Crooked Hillary Clinton? Will Kamala’s best friend, who heads up ABC, do likewise. Where is Liddle’ George Slopadopolus hanging out now? Will he be involved. They’ve got a lot of questions to answer!!! Why did Harris turn down Fox, NBC, CBS, and even CNN? Stay tuned!!!"

Trump has already appeared in one debate where he took on the Democrat's former candidate president Joe Biden who performed so badly that he eventually decided to drop out of the race following pressure from his own party.

The next debate, which will be the first between Trump and Harris, was scheduled to take place on ABC on September 10th. Trump had previously attempted to switch the debate to Fox News before committing to ABC.

This could now be in jeopardy following Trump's rant and everyone has been quick to name his antics after a certain farmyard animal. One person wrote: "If Trump drops out of the debate Harris should send 100 chickens to Mar-a-Lago."



Another said: "To Trump, being seen to chicken out of the debate is less of a narcissistic injury than being publicly trounced by a woman. A Black woman."

AI, which Trump knows a thing or two about, has been quick to work.













It also feels like a good time to reshare this.





It should be stated that Trump hasn't officially dropped out of the debate just yet, so watch this space.

