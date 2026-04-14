Cringe moment Trump asked DoorDash driver their opinion on trans women playing sports

The awkward moment Donald Trump asked a DoorDash employee during a PR stunt for her personal views on transgender women in sports has gone viral for just how cringey it was.

On Monday (13 April), the White House participated in a pretty awkward photo op that saw a DoorDash driver, Sharon Simmons, deliver McDonald’s to US president Trump directly at the Oval Office.

The staged moment then descended into a fake “news conference” which presumably was supposed to focus on the “No Tax on Tips” – the anniversary of which the whole thing was designed to mark. Instead, Trump, as he does, went off on a tangent and put Simmons on the spot.

“They want to have men playing in women’s sport. Do you think that men should play in women’s sports?” Trump asked the delivery driver, Simmons.

She replied, “I really don’t have an opinion on that”. Trump interrupted, asking, “You don’t? I’ll bet you do”.

Simmons continued: “No, I’m here about ‘No Tax on Tips’.”

Someone wrote: “He thought he had a friend.”





Someone else asked: “Why are we living in a sketch show?”

“Nothing more quintessentially MAGA than Trump walking out of his gilded office to rile up a grandmother who does gig labor to pay for her husband’s cancer treatment about trans people and her not caring,” someone mocked.

One person wrote: “The concept of the president talking to his DoorDash about transgender athletes..”





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