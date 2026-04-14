JD Vance claims outrage to Trump Jesus image is people 'not understanding his humour'

JD Vance has suggested the outrage to Donald Trump ’s AI Jesus photo is due to a people “not understanding his humour” – no one is buying it.

As we’ve seen throughout this Trump administration, the president has people around him that will defend his actions regardless of how reprehensible, whether it be press secretary Karoline Leavitt defending Trump’s “quiet piggy” remark or Mike Johnson defending Trump’s AI-generated video dumping faeces on protestors .

The latest defence has come from his vice president, JD Vance, who was speaking on Fox News about the highly controversial AI image depicting Trump as Jesus, suggesting he posted it as a “joke”.

“I think the president was posting a joke and, of course, he took it down because he recognised that a lot of people weren’t understanding his humour in that case.

“I think the president of the United States likes to mix it up on social media and I actually think that’s one of the good things about this president, is that he’s not filtered – he doesn’t send everything through a communications professional. He actually reaches out directly to the people.”

Vance’s argument comes despite Trump’s own claim that he posted the image because he believed it depicted him as a doctor.

Senator Ted Lieu posted: “Dear [JD Vance]: Either you are lying or Trump is lying.

“Trump said he meant his post to show he was a doctor. He did not mean his post to be a joke.”

Another person wrote: “Pathetic.”

“You just can’t make this up. They really are relying on the base having a single brain cell that’s shared among them,” someone else argued.

One person pointed out: “They don’t even have their stories straight.”

Another suggested: “This would be an incredibly weak excuse on its own, but what makes it extra stupid and pathetic is that it contradicts Trump's excuse of him saying he thought he was making himself a doctor instead.”





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