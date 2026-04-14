People think they recognise 'MAGA prop' DoorDash grandma from another GOP event

People think they recognise the woman purporting to be a DoorDash delivery driver in Donald Trump ’s latest photo op as she’s accused of being a “MAGA prop” - something which DoorDash has denied.

On Monday (13 April), a rather awkward stunt unfolded as a DoorDash delivery was made to the White House to mark the anniversary of a “No Tax on Tips” initiative.

During the encounter, Sharon Simmons, who DoorDash described as a “Dasher from Arkansas” and who wore a t-shirt with the words “DoorDash Grandma”, arrived at the doors of the Oval Office toting a bag of McDonald’s for Trump, where there just so happened to be cameras and reporters waiting.

“This doesn’t look staged, does it?” Trump said.

Trump then proceeded to have a less-than-improptu “news conference”, telling Simmons that the reporters there were “not the nicest people”.

“It’s such an honour to meet you,” Trump told Simmons. “And I think you voted for me, do you think? … I heard you’re a great supporter and we appreciate it.”

After a little bit of sleuthing, it didn’t take people long to realise they’ve seen Simmons before, having previously appeared at a hearing for the Big Beautiful Bill last year in another part of the US entirely.

The news sparked accusations that Simmons is a “prop” for the GOP - accusations that DoorDash has called "totally wrong and off base".

“Now it all makes sense, y’all. She’s a MAGA prop. Here’s DoorDash Granny at a Nevada hearing for the Big Beautiful Bill last year,” someone posted, along with an image from the event in July 2025.





“Shocking. Turns out the Door Dash Grannie is a MAGA plant. They really suck at this,” another suggested.

One X/Twitter post showed side-by-side clips of Simmons at the two events.

“The ‘DoorDash Grandma’ came from Arkansas to deliver Trump some burgers at the White House and left back home the next day.

“Last year she appeared in Nevada to speak for the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’. She says she’s ‘not well connected.’

“Certainly weird?” they wrote.

Another pointed out: “DoorDash grandma also acted in Nevada. Y’all running out of people for your scams?”

Julian Crowley, Public Affairs at DoorDash, responded to some of the allegations on X/Twitter, writing : “No one is claiming it was a real delivery. It was clearly and obviously a planned event to mark a new policy starting. To claim Sharon is a prop, plant or an actor is totally wrong and off base. She is a Dasher and she participated to support the policy that benefits her.”

They added: “Ofc we would speak to Sharon about what to expect before she appeared before the media and with the President. But, Sharon spoke for herself and in support of No Tax on Tips. To call someone a prop for saying they support a policy that benefits them - and many others - isn’t fair.”

indy100 has contacted DoorDash for comment.

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