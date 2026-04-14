Best memes as Trump claims he thought AI Jesus picture was actually him as a doctor

US president Donald Trump sparked major backlash after sharing an AI-generated image depicting him as Jesus Christ – his explanation? He thought it was depicting him as a doctor.

Despite claiming to be religious, Trump managed to offend millions of faithful people after sharing the controversial image on Truth Social , which showed him dressed in a white gown with red cloth around his shoulders, with his palm pressed to the forehead of a sick man.

The incident sparked major backlash and Trump was questioned by reporters over whether he posted the image himself.

“I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor and had to do with the Red Cross as a Red Cross worker there, which we support. Only the fake news could come up with that one,” Trump claimed.

It’s fair to say not many people bought his explanation. Trump has since deleted the post.

The explanation he thought it was him as a “doctor” did, however, spark a whole new meme cycle.

“Red Cross worker distributes snacks and juice to volunteers who just gave blood,” someone shared along with an image of Jesus handing out bread loaves.

“Come on people. We all know that Trump was dressed as a doctor,” another mocked.

Someone else shared: “Timeline cleanse: pediatrician with a young patient.”

Another mocked: “Previously unreleased photo of Trump’s childhood doctor’s kit play set.”

One person said: “Here’s a picture of my doctor making house calls.”

“Here’s my doctor dining with pharmacy reps,” someone else joked.

Another person posted: “This is an image of my cardiologist.”

“I know what I’m going as for Halloween this year,” joked another X/Twitter user.

Someone else wrote: “IS THERE A DOCTOR ON BOARD?”

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