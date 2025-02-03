Donald Trump’s niece has slammed his administration after Elon Musk’s “DOGE” team was granted unprecedented powers.

Despite being related to him, Mary Trump has been a vocal critic of her uncle, Trump, and his policies, telling America, “I am so deeply sorry” when he got elected the become president for a second time.

In a recent post, Mary Trump warned Americans to be concerned after news emerged that the billionaire Elon Musk and his new government department, the “Department of Government Efficiency” (also known as DOGE ) had been granted access to the federal payment system.

The controversial move allows the department access to the sensitive personal data, including social security numbers, of millions of Americans as well as many businesses, some of which are competitors of Musk’s own ventures.

“Full access to this system” was granted by Trump’s treasury secretary, Scott Bessent. It is one of the most sensitive databases in the US government, which controls over $6 trillion of federal cash flow per year.

Reacting to the news on X/Twitter, Mary Trump wrote: “If this isn't enough to freak everybody the f*** out, I do not know what else will.”

According to the New York Times, David Lebryk, a civil servant of more than 30 years was placed on administrative leave after he pushed back against DOGE agents being given access. He has now since reportedly retired.

The move has sparked deep concern from many.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez warned: “This is a five alarm fire. The people elected Donald Trump to be President - not Elon Musk.

“Having an unelected billionaire, with his own foreign debts and motives, raiding US classified information is a grave threat to national security. This should not be a partisan issue.”

Political activist and author Majid M Padellan said: “Some people voted for Trump. Some people voted for Kamala. Some people voted 3rd party.

“But I guarantee you that NOBODY voted for a f***ing billionaire to be raiding our Social Security. What the f*** is THIS bulls***?”

Musk has been ruffling a lot of feathers recently after being accused of giving a ' Nazi' salute at Trump’s inauguration ceremony – a gesture that has since seen a politician and right-wing priest lose their jobs for copying it.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings