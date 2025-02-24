Minnesota senator labels Elon Musk a 'd**k' for government productivity email

A Minnesota senator has slammed Elon Musk ’s behaviour and called him a “d**k* who is trying to make “boss moves”.

Musk has been making waves in the US government as the head of the newly-founded Department for Government Efficiency, also known as DOGE .

On Saturday (22 February), he sparked mass outrage with a “cruel” email that instructed all US federal employees to list five accomplishments they’d made in the last week, with failure to respond allegedly resulting in them losing their job.

Unsurprisingly the email was met with anger from many, including Senator Tina Smith, who took to social media to share her dismay.

In a post on X/Twitter, Smith included a screenshot of Musk’s explanation for the email and criticised Musk for his apparent power trip.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “This is the ultimate d**k boss move from Musk - except he isn’t even the boss, he’s just a d**k.”

She continued: “I bet a lot of people have had an experience like this with a bad boss - there’s an email in your inbox on Saturday night saying, ‘Prove to me your worthiness by Monday or else.’

“I’m on the side of the workers, not the billionaire a**hole bosses.”

The subject line of the email received by all US federal employees asked, “What did you do last week?” and gave them a deadline of Monday at 11:59 p.m. EST to respond or to be considered to have tendered their resignation.

However, key federal agencies such as the FBI , the State Department and the Pentagon have instructed their employees not to comply with Musk’s bizarre demands .

