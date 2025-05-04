Donald Trump's claim about gas prices dropping below $2 met with instant ridicule

Donald Trump has made some pretty outlandish claims in his second term as President, but people online are simply refusing to accept his latest comments on gas prices.

The cost of living in the US has, of course, been a major factor in political discourse over the past year.

Trump offered campaign promises to immediately halt inflation and bring down the price of “everything” while seeking election, but did not offer any concrete policy proposals or timeline.

The average prices of gasoline, bread and tomatoes have gone down since Trump took office in January but the cost of other goods such as eggs and beef have risen. Those numbers, reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics last month, also have not reflected the impact of tariffs.

Now, Trump has made his biggest claim about gas prices yet – and people on social media are just not accepting it.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump said: "Gasoline just broke $1.98 a Gallon, lowest in years, groceries (and eggs!) down, energy down, mortgage rates down, employment strong, and much more good news, as Billions of Dollars pour in from Tariffs. Just like I said, and we're only in a TRANSITION STAGE, just getting started!!! Consumers have been waiting for years to see pricing come down. NO INFLATION, THE FED SHOULD LOWER ITS RATE!!! DJT."

People instantly questioned the claims and ridiculed the post.

One Twitter/X user wrote: "I will give $1000 to the first person to show me where in America gasoline is $1.98 a gallon."

Another said: "He’s lying. He lies. About everything. Always. None of this is true. Not a word."

"One more posted the original comments and said: "I dare a MAGA supporter to find me a gas station under 2 bucks a gallon.

"Proof with a dated receipt, please."









It’s not the first time that Trump’s claims about the cost of living have been criticised. Earlier this year, Trump claimed that the prices of eggs were down by 30 per cent since he entered office – and was instantly fact checked.

Rounding off a press conference with Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin back in March, Trump suggested: "I don't know if you saw. Little things such as the cost of eggs – little to you, but big to the people out there. Down almost 30 per cent, in the last, eh, few days."

Trump's claim was contradicted as a "blatant lie" by fact-checking X/Twitter account, FactPost. They wrote: "The cost of eggs is up 28% since Trump took office".

