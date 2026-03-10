Battlefield 6 was the best selling game of 2025 in the US, selling seven million copies over the first three days of its release from 10 October, also making it the best selling title ever in the franchise.

It's gone on to win a number of awards, including Best Audio Design at The Game Awards 2025. Estimates suggest around 20 million copies of the game were sold by the end of 2025.

But Electronic Arts (EA) has confirmed there have been layoffs across the four studios that make up Battlefield Studios, with some of those affected already looking for work on LinkedIn.

It's not currently specifically known how many workers or departments specifically are affected but layoffs have happened across Criterion, EA DICE, Motive and Ripple Effect.

In a statement shared with IGN, an EA spokesperson said: "We've made select changes within our Battlefield organisation to better align our teams around what matters most to our community.

"Battlefield remains one of our biggest priorities, and we’re continuing to invest in the franchise, guided by player feedback and insights from Battlefield Labs."

Battlefield 6 seemed to be the return to form for the franchise that EA so badly wanted. At least at launch.



Since then, pretty much since the release of REDSEC, Battlefield 6's free-to-play Battle Royale mode, on 28 October there has been a steady decline in interest ever since.

The game's monetisation attempts, specifically its Battle Passes, have been heavily criticised and seasonal updates have been delayed.

A lot of fans believe there has not been enough new content to keep them occupied and constant calls for more, larger maps have not been met.

According to Steam Charts, which only takes PC via Steam player figures into account, the game had a peak concurrent player count of 747,440 around the time of its launch, placing the game 14th highest of all time in that particular list.

But at the time of writing, its 24-hour peak is 50,306, which is a staggering 93.3 per cent decrease on that highest figure.

indy100 has contacted EA for further comment.



