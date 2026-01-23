Donald Trump blames aspirin for visible bruising on his hands

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again sparked headlines by blaming aspirin for the visible bruising on his hands.

Speaking to reporters after appearing at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump said a bump on his hand was made more noticeable because he takes a high daily dose of aspirin for his heart, joking: “Take aspirin if you like your heart, but don’t take aspirin if you don’t want to have a little bruising.”

The 79-year-old insisted he was in good health and denied that the marks indicate any serious condition, despite ongoing public curiosity about his wellbeing.

Why not read...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.