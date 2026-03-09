Fox News forced to apologise over Trump video error during tribute to fallen soldiers

Fox News has apologised for airing old video of a hatless Donald Trump during its Sunday coverage of a dignified transfer ceremony for US soldiers killed in the Middle East, insisting it was an "honest mistake".

In a polarised time, some online critics suggested without evidence that it wasn't an error – that the network was trying to make Mr Trump look better by not showing him wearing a baseball cap during what is considered one of the most solemn duties of a commander-in-chief. The return of the bodies of six soldiers took place Saturday at Dover Air Force Base.

Fox News stated that archival footage of Mr Trump at an earlier ceremony was inadvertently pulled up by a staff member and used on two Sunday morning telecasts. A spokeswoman noted the correct footage was used at other times, including on Saturday.

"We regret the error and apologize for the incorrect footage," Fox said in a statement.

The image that prompted Fox News to issue an apology Fox News

Fox News anchor Griff Jenkins issued an on-the-air correction Sunday, saying "we extend our respect and condolences" to the families of the service members killed.

The apology didn't sit well with some critics. "If any other network did this it would be a huge scandal, Fox would lead the chorus of criticisms and faux-outrage, and people would lose their jobs," said Mehdi Hasan, founder of the online site Zeteo.

Johnny "Joey" Jones, a veteran and co-host of "The Big Weekend Show" on Fox News Channel, said on social media that he was "embarrassed and ashamed" that this happened.

"My belief was that this was an honest mistake, but that doesn't make it an acceptable one," Jones wrote. "Few things are more sacred than our heroes who give their lives in the line of duty."

Jones said that "if posting snarky comments and insults is your way of reacting to this, please direct them at me. I'm the one with sharp words on these issues. If you are using this as a way to take a partisan jab at my hard working colleagues, check your watch."