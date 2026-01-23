Donald Trump confronted by journalist: 'You've failed to bring peace to Ukraine'

Donald Trump was confronted by a journalist at the World Economic Forum in Davos after being accused of failing to deliver peace in Ukraine.

As the president spoke in passing at the global summit, a reporter shouted, “You’ve failed to bring peace to Ukraine!”, cutting through the event’s tightly managed atmosphere.

The exchange quickly spread online, with critics pointing to the comment as evidence of growing scepticism over Trump’s repeated claims that he could swiftly resolve the conflict if returned to power.

