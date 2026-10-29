Trump slammed as he launches fresh attack on Alaska midterm election

As US president Donald Trump’s lawsuit against Alaska – based on there being both a Daniel J Sullivan and Republican incumbent Daniel S Sullivan on the ballot - continues, the 80-year-old has now called for the rival Sullivan and Democratic candidate Mary Peltola to be removed from the list of candidates altogether.

Taking to his Truth Social platform on Wednesday, Trump wrote: “It has just been determined that the Democrats in Alaska illegally searched for, and recruited, a man named Dan Sullivan to run against our distinguished Republican Senator, Dan Sullivan, in order to defraud, confuse, and obfuscate the Election, thereby taking votes away from the REAL Senator, Dan Sullivan.

“The New York Times reports that, ‘Democrats have insisted they have nothing to do with the other Dan Sullivan on Alaska's Senate ballot. But aides with the Mary Peltola campaign and DSCC were part of a monthslong secret plan to recruit him to run - as well as other candidates.’

“The Democrats' false statements were made under oath in Federal Court. Therefore, they perjured themselves, and should be liable for very serious consequences.

“Mary Peltola should suffer the Legal and Political consequences for what she has done, A FRAUD ON THE AMERICAN PUBLIC, and Dan Sullivan should be allowed to run without either Mary Peltola or FAKE Dan Sullivan on the Ballot.”

Ironically, for a president who has ranted – without evidence - about the 2020 presidential election being “stolen” from him, X/Twitter users ended up accusing him of “trying to steal” an election:

A similar comment was made by @electionsjoe, who tweeted: “Donald Trump is trying to steal the midterm elections”:

Evan loves worf commented: “It’s crazy that the GOP does something 500 times worse than this every single day up to and including trying to overthrow the United States government when they lost”:

Progressive commentator Alex Cole responded: “Trump is essentially arguing that Republican voters can't read a ballot without accidentally voting for the wrong person. That's quite the endorsement of his base”:

And Wu Tang is for the Children asked: “Wait but doesn’t Trump always call NY Times ‘Fake News’ and now all of a sudden they should get a Pulitzer?”:

Trump made similar remarks to reporters at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland – also on Tuesday – when he said Peltola should “resign from the race”.

“I think she should be prosecuted criminally for what she did, and I think that the people that participated with her should,” he said.

Peltola’s campaign has been approached by indy100 for comment.

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