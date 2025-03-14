President Donald Trump has been criticised for his latest claim that Denmark doesn't have rights to Greenland as he continues his effort to take control of the island.

In a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Thursday (March 13), Trump shared that Denmark rejected discussing this matter further with him and that he may send more US troops to American bases in Greenland.

"We've been dealing with Denmark, we've been dealing with Greenland, and we have to do it. We really need it for national security. I think that's why NATO might have to get involved in a way, because we really need Greenland for national security. It's very important," Trump said.

Then, he questioned whether Denmark has any claim to Greenland.

"You know, Denmark's very far away, and really has nothing to do. What happens? A boat landed there 200 years ago or something? And they say they have rights to it. I don't know if that's true. I don't think it is," he said.

Why does Trump want Greenland?

Trump has previously stated in a speech to Congress that the US needs to control Greenland "for national security and international security".

Greenland is a self-governing, autonomous country within the Kingdom of Denmark and has been part of Denmark for 600 years despite being 1,815 miles away (for context, the distance between Greenland and the US is 3,134 miles).

It is also the largest island in the world, a founding member of NATO, and home to a large US military base.

Most of the country sits in the Arctic Circle - with more potential shipping and trade opportunities - and also has the geopolitical advantage of being located between the US, Russia and Europe.

Reaction to Trump's latest comments

Prime Minister of Greenland and Inuit Ataqatigii (IA) party candidate Mute Bourup Egede, speaks during a televised all party political meeting at the high school in the capital Nuuk,on March 8, 2025. Greenland, the autonomous Danish territory will hold legislative elections on March 11. Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

Greenland’s outgoing Prime Minister, Mute Egede, fired back at Trump’s comments in a Facebook post where he wrote: “The U.S. president has once again aired the thought of annexing us."

“Enough is enough,” he added and shared his plans to organise a meeting of the chairmen of all Greenland’s political parties “as soon as possible” to discuss Trump’s latest remarks.

“Because this time we need to tighten our rejection of Trump,” Egede posted.

Meanwhile, Trump's comments have gone down well on social media either, as they declared him to be a "global embarrassment".

" Donald Trump says he doesn't think Denmark has rights to Greenland. They do. Donald Trump is a global embarrassment," one person wrote.









"Trump’s Greenland claim is absurd and embarrassing," another person added.

A third person pointed out: "Hawaii is very far away from the USA and is part of the USA, what is your Point???"

"WTAF is this narrative?!! I'm genuinely gobsmacked by the way the USA are behaving," a fourth person commented.









Someone else asked: "Isn't a boat landing somewhere 200 years ago and the people on it assuming rights to the land just the story of America?"

